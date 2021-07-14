Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Herman Miller’s $1.8 billion acquisition of Montgomery County furniture firm Knoll to close within days

By Jon Harris, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 10 days ago

Knoll Inc., the storied Montgomery County furniture and textile designer and manufacturer, is just days away from being acquired by longtime competitor Herman Miller Inc. for $1.8 billion.

The two companies announced Tuesday evening that shareholders of both companies “overwhelmingly approved” proposals related to the transaction at separate special meetings held earlier in the day.

With those approvals, the transaction is expected to close Monday, the companies said.

The deal is on pace to be completed faster than originally expected. When Herman Miller, of Zeeland, Michigan, on April 19 announced the cash-and-stock transaction to buy Knoll, the deal was projected to close by the end of the third quarter.

In a June 18 email to employees, however, Herman Miller President and CEO Andi Owen said the company expected to be “on the early end of that timeline” after receiving U.S. antitrust clearance. Owen’s announcement that day also outlined the combined firm’s global leadership structure, noting that several Knoll executives will leave once the deal is complete.

Many other details are still coming into focus and should become clearer once the deal closes.

For example, it’s still unknown what the combined company will be called. In addition, it’s unclear what changes are in store for Knoll’s 735,000-square-foot headquarters in Upper Hanover Township, a campus about 15 miles south of Allentown that employs hundreds across administration, manufacturing and warehouse roles.

When asked where the combined firm would be headquartered and what changes may be in store for Knoll’s Montgomery County campus, Herman Miller spokesperson Todd Woodward declined to comment until after the deal is complete.

Herman Miller, which is funding the deal with new debt and cash on hand, is paying a 45% premium for Knoll, which spent the last year trimming costs and diversifying its business amid a pandemic that decimated office demand. The companies have said the transaction will result in $100 million of synergies within two years, driven by selling, general and administrative savings as well as those within supply chain, procurement and logistics.

Once the deal is done, Herman Miller shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company, and Knoll shareholders will own 22%.

At the Knoll special meeting Tuesday, shareholders also approved, by a non-binding advisory vote, merger-related compensation for Knoll’s named executive officers.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Knoll Chairman and CEO Andrew Cogan is in line for golden parachute compensation of almost $18.9 million. In addition, Chief Financial Officer Charles Rayfield would get $3.4 million, while General Counsel Michael Pollner is in line for $3.1 million and Design Director Benjamin Pardo would receive nearly $2.9 million.

All four executives will depart the organization once the transaction closes, according to Owen’s email last month.

Morning Call reporter Jon Harris can be reached at 484-280-2866 or at jon.harris@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

