WATCH: Honduras shuts out Grenada in Gold Cup play

Four different players scored as Honduras defeated Grenada 4-0 in the Group D opener for both countries Tuesday in CONCACAF Gold Cup play at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Honduras took advantage of a goalkeeper gaffe for the opening score of the match. After a ball was played back to Grenada keeper Reice Charles-Cook, he tried to shake opposing forward Jerry Bengtson, who foiled the move and poked the ball into the open net in the 28th minute.

Edwin Solano doubled the lead in the 52nd minute after taking a through pass from Deybi Flores and dribbling in for a wide-open breakaway tally.

Late in the game, Honduras added insurance goals from Johnny Leveron at the 86th minute and Romell Quioto on an Alberth Elis assist in the 88th minute for the four-goal margin.

Next up in the Gold Cup for Honduras is a July 17 match against Panama. Grenada will face Qatar on the same day. Qatar and Panama played to a 3-3 tie earlier Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

