Denver, CO

Back in the 90s for the coming weekend

By Mike Nelson
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
 10 days ago
DENVER — The skies over Colorado are filled with haze and smoke from wildfires in Colorado and across much of the western United States. An Air Quality Alert is in effect as ozone concentrations are expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A weak cold front slipped into Colorado early Wednesday morning and brought higher humidity and showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and I-25 Corridor. The clouds kept temperatures lower - in the 60s and 70s.

There has been locally heavy rainfall in the mountains, prompting warnings for flash flooding, near various burn scars in the mountains.

Air quality will improve a little with the shower activity, but skies will still be a little hazy. The ozone concerns should lessen along the Front Range.

Thursday will be drier and warmer with more sunshine, but there still will be some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60 and 70s in the mountains and 80s to lower 90s for lower elevations.

The warmer and drier weather will continue through the weekend. Rain chances will be low, and highs will rise into the 90s once again.

Unfortunately, the smoke and haze will return to our skies once again and low level ozone will increase.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

