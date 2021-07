During his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Quentin Tarantino touched on the controversy around his portrayal of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. The outrage around the scene that showed the late martial arts legend fighting stuntman Cliff Booth played by Brad Pitt began to surface shortly after the release of the film in 2019. Bruce Lee’s daughter spoke up about the controversy noting that her father came across “as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air,” while his widow called the portrayal a “caricature” that was made to “look stupid, and silly and made to be insultingly ‘Chinesey.’” Mike Moh, the actor that played Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, defended the scene noting Lee’s “arrogant” reputation in Hollywood during the time.