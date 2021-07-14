Cancel
Davenport, IA

COMING SOON: New Location for Ragged Records/Trash Can Annie, New Luxury Townhomes in Davenport

WQAD
WQAD
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

The Return of Two Local Businesses

Ragged Records and Trash Can Annie are back! The two stores have been closed since the record-breaking flood of 2019. Now, more than two years later, they're returning with a new vibe.

A Grand Opening is taking place Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at their new location - 311 E. 2nd Street in Davenport. This is near The Half Nelson and Racoon Motel. The event includes limited-edition Record Store Day titles, a special signing of the book Punks in Peoria, and a best-dressed contest for a $200 gift certificate to Trash Can Annie.

For more on the Grand Opening, click here .

For more on Ragged Records, click here .

For more on Trash Can Annie, click here .

New Luxury Townhomes

Some new homes are coming to northeast Davenport.

City leaders say Silverthorne Homebuilders is putting in this new development on 55th Street, just west of Utica Ridge Road, just behind the Hy-Vee. No word when they're expected to open. Owner Jim Work says they're building the homes for a private investor.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject line.

