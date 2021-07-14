RADV Radeon Driver Lands NGG Culling Support As Another Performance Win

The ever-evolving internet of things (IoT) has led to the growth of numerous wireless sensors, communicating through the internet infrastructure. When designing a network using these sensors, one critical aspect is the longevity and self-sustainability of these devices. For extending the lifetime of these sensors, radio frequency energy harvesting (RFEH) technology has proved to be promising. In this paper, we propose CURE, a novel framework for RFEH that effectively combines the benefits of cell-free massive MIMO (CFmMIMO), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) to provide seamless energy harvesting to IoT devices. We consider UAV as an access point (AP) in the CFmMIMO framework. To enhance the signal strength of the RFEH and information transfer, we leverage RISs owing to their passive reflection capability. Based on an extensive simulation, we validate our framework's performance by comparing the max-min fairness (MMF) algorithm for the amount of harvested energy.
