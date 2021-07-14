Cancel
Computers

RADV Radeon Driver Lands NGG Culling Support As Another Performance Win

phoronix.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMesa's open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has landed support for Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) culling support as ultimately what should provide another performance win for some workloads. Building off prior Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) work within RADV, NGG-based culling support was merged on Tuesday night. NGG culling should help with performance for...

Computers

Older Intel Graphics With Crocus Enjoy EXT_gpu_shader4, GLAMOR 2D Improvements

Mesa's independent Crocus Gallium3D driver providing a modern OpenGL driver alternative for Haswell and older graphics hardware continues seeing improvements following its recent mainlining. Crocus is already in quite good shape for i965 through Haswell Gen7 graphics though some generations are better off than others. With recent Mesa 21.2 code...
Computers

GNOME Mutter Lands New Work To Reduce Input Latency

Long running work by Ivan Molodetskikh to reduce the input latency for GNOME's Mutter compositor was merged today. The work that landed is around dynamic frame clock dispatch with a focus on reducing the max render time. As part of this work Ivan also added the ability to report the max render time and other information via Clutter when the "CLUTTER_PAINT=max-render-time" environment variable is set.
Software

AMD Leveraging VKMS Driver To Improve Its Virtual Display Support

For several years already the AMDGPU kernel driver has supported virtual display functionality for cases like headless GPUs, pre-silicon hardware bring-up, GPUs/accelerators that lack physical display outputs, and other similar use-cases. That virtual display code is now being overhauled by re-using the existing VKMS DRM driver. VKMS has matured the...
Computers

More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator

The "Linux Random Number Generator" (LRNG) effort as a new drop-in replacement for /dev/random is now up to its 41st revision and in development for more than five years. Stephan Müller today posted his latest patch series for LRNG as his proposed new approach for handling /dev/random while being a drop-in replacement with API/ABI compatibility to the existing generator.
Computers

Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions

Valve today pushed out their newest stable update to the Steam client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Following recent betas that included many of these changes for testing, the 13 July build is the newest version of Steam. There are several Linux changes and fixes worth mentioning and a lot of new material in general.
Computers

Mesa 21.2-rc1 Released With Early Apple M1 Code, Crocus Gallium3D

Mesa 21.2 feature development is now over and the first release candidate issued for this next quarterly feature release to these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan Linux drivers. Mesa 21.2 is a big feature release with Crocus Gallium3D being one of the new drivers for Intel i965 through Haswell graphics, the early "Asahi" OpenGL code is there for initial bring-up work around the Apple M1 GPU, Zink Gallium3D for OpenGL over Vulkan continues becoming much more capable, Panfrost can now support OpenGL ES 3.1, RADV landed NGG culling, and there is a wide variety of new Vulkan extensions supported by Intel ANV and Radeon RADV. My lengthier feature overview for all of the exciting Mesa 21.2 features will be coming up in an article soon on Phoronix.
Software

LibreOffice 7.2 RC1 Released Ahead Of Official Debut Next Month

LibreOffice 7.2 is expected for release before the end of August while today marks the availability of the first release candidate. Since last month's LibreOffice 7.2 beta process began, more bug fixes have been accumulating into this major half-year update to this cross-platform open-source office suite. LibreOffice 7.2 introduces a command pop-up / heads-up display, initial GTK4 toolkit support, the ability to compile to WebAssembly, font caching for faster rendering, Calc spreadsheet performance improvements, the usual assortment of import/filter export work, and dropping its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of routing all the code through Skia. Among the filter work is faster importing of Microsoft DOCX files. Also in the name of greater performance is large images will now be loaded on-demand while there is also faster slide rendering in LibreOffice Impress by pre-fetching of large images. The default templates for LibreOffice have also been refreshed with a better appearance.
Computers

Re: i40en driver remove first then perform update?

I40en driver remove first then perform update? — got an esxi host which version is 6.7.0, 13004448. I'm planning to perform the NIC driver and firmware version update, and the target NIC driver is i40en. currently this i40en driver version is 1.7.11-1OEM.670.0.0.8169922(vmware certified) and I would like to upgrade to...
Computers

AMD announces and releases Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.7.1 drivers

AMD is announcing and therefore releasing its Radeon Software Adrenalin drivers in version 21.7.1. As always, the agenda includes game support, performance improvement, new card support and many bug fixes. We do the tour in the language of Britneyspear … />. support for. – AMD Radeon RX 6700M graphics –...
Computers

AMD Posts FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code

After AMD posted FidelityFX Super Resolution last month with various initial launch titles, the source code to this NVIDIA DLSS alternative is now publicly available. AMD today posted the FidelityFX Super Resolution code today under an MIT license. This alternative to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling is being supported by an increasing number of game engines and now with the code publicly available open-source game engines and more can more easily adopt this Vulkan (and Direct3D) upscaling technology.
Technology

Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver

Patches have been posted for wiring up Display Stream Compression (DSC) support for the Qualcomm MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver. The VESA-backed Display Stream Compression standard for offering visually lossless, low-latency compression between the host and display panels via DP/eDP/DSI/HDMI interfaces may finally see support within the Qualcomm MSM DRM kernel driver. Qualcomm SoCs support DSC within its DPU hardware block but the mainline kernel driver hasn't yet had the necessary software pieces in place for this display bandwidth savings.
Software

Apple Magic Mouse To Support High Resolution Scrolling With Linux 5.15

For those that find themselves using an Apple Magic Mouse, the finger-sliding scrolling experience should be improved come Linux 5.15. Just days after the end of the Linux 5.14 merge window, another one of the early features queuing in the respective "-next" branches for Linux 5.15 is the Magic Mouse driver supporting high resolution scrolling.
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Leaks Show AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Performance on Par With RTX 3060 Ti

Leaked images and benchmarks have surfaced for AMD's yet unreleased Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU. Images indicate the reference RX 6600 XT will have a standard dual-fan cooler design, typical of mid-range graphics cards. The performance meanwhile looks to be similar to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, one of the best graphics cards (assuming you can find one in stock at a reasonable price, which you still can't).
Technology

Netradyne Introduces New Features To Optimize Fleet Safety And Driver Performance

Green Zone, Smart View and Event Preview Deliver Real-Time Actionable Insights. Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, announced a host of new, industry-leading features that provide actionable insights into driver performance to help safety managers continually improve and recognize safety within their fleets. All of these advanced technology features will be available for existing and new customers in July. Following their recent funding announcement, Netradyne is committed to building the features and tools fleets need to see true performance improvements.
Technology

CURE: Enabling RF Energy Harvesting using Cell-Free Massive MIMO UAVs Assisted by RIS

The ever-evolving internet of things (IoT) has led to the growth of numerous wireless sensors, communicating through the internet infrastructure. When designing a network using these sensors, one critical aspect is the longevity and self-sustainability of these devices. For extending the lifetime of these sensors, radio frequency energy harvesting (RFEH) technology has proved to be promising. In this paper, we propose CURE, a novel framework for RFEH that effectively combines the benefits of cell-free massive MIMO (CFmMIMO), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) to provide seamless energy harvesting to IoT devices. We consider UAV as an access point (AP) in the CFmMIMO framework. To enhance the signal strength of the RFEH and information transfer, we leverage RISs owing to their passive reflection capability. Based on an extensive simulation, we validate our framework's performance by comparing the max-min fairness (MMF) algorithm for the amount of harvested energy.

