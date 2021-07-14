Notre Dame football: Buccaneers expert on Robert Hainsey in Year 1

The Notre Dame football team is ranked in the top-10 of the latest ESPN FPI ranking, but are they actually ranked too low heading into 2021?. The 2021 version of Notre Dame football certainly has its fair share of question marks, as they are replacing a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. However, they have shown this spring that they have a bunch of solid players returning, including some All-Americans, so there is no reason why they won’t be back in the mix for a CFP appearance again this season.