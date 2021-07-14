Driver dies in fiery North Canton crash

The North Canton Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed a driver on Elberta Avenue Wednesday.

Officers, fire and EMS crews responded at approximately 3:00 a.m. to the 1600 block of Elberta Avenue SW, where they found a sport utility vehicle engulfed in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, an unidentified victim was found in the driver’s seat.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on Elberta Avenue SW and went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Canton Regional Crash Team responded at 3:27 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

