Tour de France LIVE: Stage 17 result and latest updates as Tadej Pogacar wins on Col du Portet

Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey as Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz moved up to second and third.

The trio came to the summit finish on the Col du Portet together after a number of attacks, with Pogacar riding clear inside the final 150 metres to pick up his second stage win of the Tour.

Rigoberto Uran, who began the day second overall, had been dropped on the final climb of the 178km stage from Muret, allowing Carapaz to move into the last of the podium places behind Pogacar and Vingegaard.