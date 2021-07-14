Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Tour de France LIVE: Stage 17 result and latest updates as Tadej Pogacar wins on Col du Portet

By Dylan Terry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYsx8_0awPmWLu00

Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey as Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz moved up to second and third.

The trio came to the summit finish on the Col du Portet together after a number of attacks, with Pogacar riding clear inside the final 150 metres to pick up his second stage win of the Tour.

Rigoberto Uran, who began the day second overall, had been dropped on the final climb of the 178km stage from Muret, allowing Carapaz to move into the last of the podium places behind Pogacar and Vingegaard.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

200K+
Followers
95K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Carapaz
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Col#Jersey#The Tour De France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
outsidemagazine

Inside the Decision-Making of a Tour de France Team

The most gripping moments of this year’s Tour de France, for me, came during the rain-soaked final climb of the eighth stage, on the first day in the Alps. Mike Woods, the injury-prone Canadian sub-four-minute miler who took up cycling as a form of cross-training in his 20s (and whose running exploits I covered for his hometown newspaper, the Ottawa Citizen, nearly two decades ago), had launched an all-out bid for a stage win.
CyclingCleveland Jewish News

‘Allez, allez!’ Shouts of enthusiasm, encouragement as Israelis tackle Tour de France

When Belgian professional road and cyclo-cross racer Wout van Aert took the 21st and final stage of the Tour de France and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar won the overall 2021 Tour de France on Sunday, there weren’t many Israeli riders in sight. Even without Israeli riders winning the race, this year’s Tour de France was an unprecedented victory for the Jewish state.
Cyclinghypebeast.com

Concerns for Mechanical Doping Resurface After Tour de France

Fear of mechanical doping has reared its ugly head once again at the Tour de France. Now that the cycling event has concluded, with UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar as the victor, reports are coming out from unnamed riders that they heard “strange noises” coming from the rear wheels of other teams’ racing bikes during the race.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France tech: Who won with what?

Alas, the 2021 Tour de France is officially over, and Tadej Pogačar has been crowned the victor, confirming the result that has seemed almost nailed on since the end of the first week. Since he won the time trial on stage 5, he has followed it up with a near...
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tokyo Olympics: Simon Yates thankful to start after Tour de France crash

After crashing out of the Tour de France on stage 13, Simon Yates is simply thankful to be on the start line of the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Yates came down in a mass crash on stage 13 of the Tour when the peloton hit a section of unmarked gravel during a descent. He wasn't the only rider to leave the race that day in an ambulance and it briefly looked as though his Olympic chances lay in the balance.
Cyclingbicycling.com

Winners and Losers of the 2021 Tour de France

The 2021 Tour de France is in the books, and what a Tour it was! Won by Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), this year’s French grand tour was defined by crashes, comebacks, and a little bit of scandal. Here’s a look at a few of this year’s biggest winners—and...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Philippa York: Where now for Ineos Grenadiers after bruising Tour de France?

As the dust settles on the 2021 Tour de France, there are so many top teams having to ask themselves where it went wrong and what can they do to rectify the situation. Of course, amongst the incidents and crashes of the opening days, there is some explanation as to why Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) seemingly strolled to a second consecutive victory but that’ll be of little comfort to those who failed to meet the expectations they held at the start.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Rating the 2021 Tour de France top 10

The 2021 Tour de France was wrapped up in Paris on Sunday, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) topping the overall standings with his second victory in as many years. His victory seemed ingrained since the very first week, and similarly the podium ended up being a very clear-cut affair, with debutant Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) the only riders able to get near the yellow jersey in the Pyrenees.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Quinn Simmons wins Tour de Wallonie

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured his second stage win of the week on the final day of the Tour de Wallonie, which finished in a sprint in Quaregnon. The Dutchman sprinted to victory ahead of Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Milan Menten (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB). Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) finished in the...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Mollema: My Tour de France condition is the perfect basis for the Olympics

Bauke Mollema will take the start of his second Olympics road race on Saturday, riding as co-leader for the Netherlands. Last time out, in Rio de Janeiro, he finished 17th, the best-placed finisher from the Dutch squad, though 3:31 down on gold medallist Greg Van Avermaet. The Olympics then came two weeks after the end of a Tour de France where he finished 11th, and a week after he won the Clásica San Sebastián.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de Wallonie: Groenewegen sprints to victory on stage 4

Dylan Groewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie in Fleurus, securing his second stage victory at the race. The Dutchman went head-to-head with Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the final run to the line before his rival accidentally unclipped from his pedal in the closing metre of the 206-kilometre stage.
Cyclingvavel.com

Men's Road Cycling LIVE: Score Updates: Pogacar Group (0:09)

Some riders continue to leave due to exhaustion, this time it is the case of Greg Van Avermaet, current Olympic champion, who worked for his country as a gregarious rider on this occasion. 9:19 PM7 hours ago. We continue with the coverage. Here at VAVEL we continue with the transmission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy