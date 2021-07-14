Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Polish media law faces uncertain future amid coalition splits

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

WARSAW, July 14 (Reuters) - Polish media law faced an uncertain future on Wednesday amid splits in the ruling coalition over a proposal that could see a U.S.-owned TV channel critical of the government lose its licence.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign groups own too much of the media, distorting public debate, but critics say that the government aims to increase control over the media and curb free speech.

PiS lawmakers last week submitted legal amendments to Poland’s Broadcasting Act that would prevent companies from outside the European Economic Area taking control of Polish radio and television stations.

According to opposition lawmakers, this would mean TVN and its news channel, TVN24, which are owned by Discovery, would lose their licences. PiS says the law aims to stop countries such as Russia and China taking control of Polish TV and radio stations.

In response to concerns voiced by critics, the Accord party, PiS’s junior coalition partner, proposed a change that would allow companies from countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to own more than 49% of shares in Polish media companies.

The United States was among OECD’s founding states.

“We are persuaded that these solutions are good and do not change the fundamental purpose of the bill,” Magdalena Sroka, Accord’s spokesperson, told Reuters.

One of the PiS lawmakers behind the original proposal, Marek Suski, said on Wednesday that the future of the bill was uncertain due to a lack of support within the ruling coalition.

“They behave as if they were in opposition and not in the coalition,” Suski told private channel Republika TV, referring to Accord’s proposal, state news agency PAP reported.

He said he hoped it would be possible to get the support needed to pass the bill and “colleagues won’t attack us but will work with us”.

Sroka said her party was not attacking anyone and its proposition was an attempt to have a dialogue.

“We can see how emotionally charged this subject has become. It has fired up the public debate, hence our proposal,” she said.

Poland recently used its state-run refiner, PKN Orlen , to buy out a newspaper publisher from German owners, giving Warsaw more influence over 20 local dailies, the websites of which get nearly 17 million visitors a day. (Rporting by Alicja Ptak; Editing by Alan Charlish and Nick Macfie)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#European#Tvn#Discovery#Oecd#Accord#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Related
Businessb975.com

Discovery opposes proposed Polish media rules

WARSAW (Reuters) – Discovery Inc, the owner of Poland’s most-watched news channel TVN24, will defend the business against “growing regulatory overreach,” it said on Monday after changes to laws were proposed. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice(PiS) party proposed prohibiting companies outside the European Economic Area from gaining control of Polish...
Europewkzo.com

Exclusive-French minister rejects UK Brexit renegotiation request

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune rejected on Thursday Britain’s request to renegotiate the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, dismissing British accusations of European dogmatism as a “tall tale”. Britain on Wednesday demanded a new deal from the European Union to govern post-Brexit trade with the British...
BusinessNewsTimes

Discovery Braces for Fight to Protect Polish Business Against Government Crackdown on Foreign Ownership

Discovery is bracing for a bitter fight to keep its business in Poland amid an aggressive drive by the country’s ruling right-wing party to block foreign ownership of media. On July 7, Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS) sought amendments to the local Broadcasting Act specifying that TV and radio license holders can’t be directly or indirectly controlled by entities that aren’t in the European Economic Area.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Guarantees on Nord Stream 2

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has many questions on how a deal between the United States and Germany can mitigate the security threat posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on Thursday. Washington and Berlin unveiled an agreement on Wednesday to map out the consequences...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

No need to hurry with rate hike, Polish c.bank governor says -media

WARSAW, July 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank should not rush possible decisions on increases in interest rates because of high uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, Governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview published on Tuesday. “Today, the best solution for the Polish economy...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Reactions to EU's "Fit for 55" climate plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday its most ambitious plan to tackle climate change and set out how the European Union's 27 countries can meet a collective goal to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. COMMENTS GOVERNMENTS/POLITICIANS German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed. Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from...
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
Politicspsuvanguard.com

Haiti’s future uncertain after president assassinated

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was killed in his home by a squad of gunmen on July 7, according to AP News. “Haiti has lost a true statesman,” said Claude Joseph, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister. “We will ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice.”. “The...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's MI5 spy chief says: Beware of Russian and Chinese agents

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top domestic spymaster cautioned the population on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia and China as vigilantly as terrorism, warning that foreign spies were seeking to pilfer technology, sow discord and attack infrastructure. The 9/11 attacks on the United States almost 20 years...
Asiawkzo.com

Malaysian cabinet backs PM amid coalition infighting

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian cabinet ministers on Wednesday unanimously pledged their support for Muhyiddin Yassin to continue as prime minister, amid a new round of political uncertainty after the premier lost the backing of the country’s biggest party. The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), a key ally in the...
Environmentbluewaterhealthyliving.com

German flood survivors face uncertain future

When floods tore through the German village of Dernau last week, 39-year-old mother Carina Dewald lost everything. The petrol station where she worked as a manager with her husband was razed to the ground, and her house was left uninhabitable as waters from the river Ahr rose to the window ledges on the first floor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy