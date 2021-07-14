THE SPECTATOR: PROTECTING BRENHAM’S DOWNTOWN
I believe everyone would agree that Brenham has a beautiful downtown area, something that many small Texas towns would love to have. Brenham’s downtown is comprised of mostly historic buildings giving it a unique, hometown feel. I believe that most everyone would agree that Brenham’s downtown needs to maintain that look and feel for generations to come. This Thursday afternoon the Brenham City Council will hopefully take a step toward protecting our downtown and its historic buildings.kwhi.com
