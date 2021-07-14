Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

THE SPECTATOR: PROTECTING BRENHAM’S DOWNTOWN

By Tom Whitehead
kwhi.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe everyone would agree that Brenham has a beautiful downtown area, something that many small Texas towns would love to have. Brenham’s downtown is comprised of mostly historic buildings giving it a unique, hometown feel. I believe that most everyone would agree that Brenham’s downtown needs to maintain that look and feel for generations to come. This Thursday afternoon the Brenham City Council will hopefully take a step toward protecting our downtown and its historic buildings.

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
City
Bastrop, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Bed And Breakfast#Historic Buildings#The Brenham City Council#The City Council#The National Register#The Main Street Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy