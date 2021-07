It's safe to say that Ariana Grande's hairstyle of choice is always a long, sleek ponytail, but recently, it looks like she and her hairstylist Josh Liu spiced up her ‘do by taking some direction from TikTok trends. On Wednesday, July 21, the singer posted a monochromatic portrait on Instagram in which her hair is styled in the beloved TikTok-inspired '90s baby braids.