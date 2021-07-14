Man shot to death overnight in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Blue Jay Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but he later died, police said.

His identity has not been released.

No suspect information was released. Police are searching the areas for clues about the gunman.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.