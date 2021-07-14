Cancel
Memphis, TN

Man shot to death overnight in Whitehaven, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 20 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Blue Jay Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but he later died, police said.

His identity has not been released.

No suspect information was released. Police are searching the areas for clues about the gunman.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

