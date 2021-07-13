Edwin Edwards
No memorial events are currently scheduled. EWE is a genuine legend in Louisiana politics , joining the ranks like Huey P Long and Earl K Long master in politics and in governing. He was an effective governor who can work with all kinds of people , crossing party lines to solve issues. He convinced his political opponents to like him regardless of issues. It was a privilege for me to serve under and to work with him as his appointee on the commission for the deaf for three terms. Prayers and condolences to the Edwards family. Again, he was and still is a colorful and larger than life figure in Louisiana as we will miss his presence in today’s times.obituaries.advocate-news.com
