As pandemic wanes, engagement rings are a hot commodity
The world is slowly reopening as the pandemic wanes, and one particular item is selling fast: engagement rings. An executive for the Shane Co. private jeweler tells CNN, “We’ve seen a resurgence in both engagement ring and wedding band sales.” CNN also reports that after people started getting vaccinated earlier this year, the sales of luxury items spiked in April and May. The owner of a Massachusetts jeweler tells the Reminder that people who managed to keep their jobs during the height of the pandemic may have saved up some cash, and perhaps even gotten a stimulus check or two, leaving disposable funds that they’ve chosen to put toward their just-announced or postponed weddings. (Newser)wtax.com
