Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

As pandemic wanes, engagement rings are a hot commodity

By joeym
WTAX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is slowly reopening as the pandemic wanes, and one particular item is selling fast: engagement rings. An executive for the Shane Co. private jeweler tells CNN, “We’ve seen a resurgence in both engagement ring and wedding band sales.” CNN also reports that after people started getting vaccinated earlier this year, the sales of luxury items spiked in April and May. The owner of a Massachusetts jeweler tells the Reminder that people who managed to keep their jobs during the height of the pandemic may have saved up some cash, and perhaps even gotten a stimulus check or two, leaving disposable funds that they’ve chosen to put toward their just-announced or postponed weddings. (Newser)

wtax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagement Rings#Pandemic#Shane Co#Cnn#Newser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Designers & Collectionsthestylus.org

The Special Qualities Of Yellow Diamond Engagement Rings

Stоnes ⲟf this type, need to thｅy go up for sale, can cost anyᴡherｅ in the millions of dollars range. The biggest rеd diamond ever graded by the GIA Laboratory is a 5.11-carat stone whicһ ultimatеly cost around $8 million. This stone wаs called tһe Moussaieff Red as it was bought for this quantity by Moussaieff Jeweleгs. Ѕmalleг sized versions of these stones sսch as ones which are a carаt or less cоuld offer thеse daуs for $2 milⅼion or m᧐re. Thinking about the rareness factoг related to red ⅾiamonds, it is no surprise that these gems cost a qᥙite cent to buy іf one is able to ⅾo so at all.
Beauty & FashionStar-Tribune

Engagement ring sales soar as Americans recover from the pandemic

The wedding industry is rebounding as the United States recovers from the pandemic. And with glimmers of normality in the air, more Americans are preparing to pop the question. "We've seen a resurgence in both engagement ring and wedding band sales as couples start returning to normal life," said Price...
Beauty & FashionWLNS

Sales for engagement rings and wedding bands are up 20%

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Sales for both engagement rings and wedding bands are now up 20%. Experts believe it coincides with states across the nation continuing to recover from the pandemic. Nuptials that were long postponed because of Covid-19 are finally taking place, with in-person ceremonies and large receptions filled with family and friends.
Beauty & Fashionsportswar.com

Jeweler Recommendations for Engagement Ring

Have posted a few times about my situation but the TLDR version is I’ve been engaged for nearly two years and am getting married in two months and our Diamond District jeweler “lost” my fiancée’s engagement ring as it was being resized a few months ago. It’s still not yet...
Relationship AdviceSan Francisco Examiner

What You Need to Think About When Choosing an Engagement Ring

After finally deciding to take your relationship with your partner to the next level, you should be making the necessary preparations for your marriage proposal. One of the most important things you need to plan for is the engagement ring. The ring you will present to your bride-to-be should be nothing but the best – one that she will treasure forever. It is the ultimate symbol of your love for her, and you want to ensure that she will be very happy to wear it on her finger.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Tiffany, Costco end 8-year hostile engagement over diamond rings

Tiffany & Co has ended its more than 8-year-old lawsuit accusing Costco of trademark infringement and counterfeiting for selling generic diamond engagement rings bearing the “Tiffany” name. Lawyers for the companies on Monday filed a stipulation dismissing the case with the US District Court in Manhattan. The dismissal came after...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Rush for engagement rings now that travel resumes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a year of staying and eating at home, people are spending their vacation fund money, on luxurious items. “Many couples were putting their proposals off, obviously couldn’t go to venues, couldn’t have gatherings and couldn’t go in groups,” said Daniel Gordon, the store director at The Diamond Cellar in Dublin. “We are seeing an uptick in engagement ring purchases and shopping. Even anniversaries are going through the roof.”
Relationship AdviceWallpaper*

Hidden diamonds make for intimate engagement rings

Engagement ring design is reduced down to its essential silhouettes for Jenny Sweetnam, who has gone back to basics with her new collection, Inverse. The 2018 Wallpaper* Design Award winner has established herself as a contemporary jewellery designer who brings a freshness to traditional pieces, through a simple and innovative approach. The new collection builds on these foundations with sculptural designs in 18ct yellow gold that make discreet, intimate engagement tokens.
Beauty & Fashionlastheplace.com

Non-Conventional Diamond Alternatives for Your Engagement Ring

While they have been the go-to gemstones for engagement rings for a long time, experts now believe that diamonds are pretty worthless in the long run. Some reasons supporting this statement are that diamonds lose 50% value as soon as they are bought, they lack intrinsic value, are not rare, and their value is marked up, among others.
Public HealthWALB 10

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”. The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19. Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Princess Diana's £123k engagement ring was an unusual choice

Princess Diana's sparkling sapphire engagement ring spawned countless replicas, while her original jewel is now property of the Duchess of Cambridge, after the Duke proposed with it during a holiday to Kenya in 2010. But what did the late Princess of Wales find so appealing about it?. Netflix series The...
Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

Man gives girlfriend engagement ring made from her breastmilk

A female Facebook user has shared how her boyfriend gifted her an engagement ring made from her breastmilk. A man has gifted his girlfriend an engagement ring made from her breast milk. The female Facebook user proudly informed her followers that she had received a "special" piece of jewellery from...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Newlywed couple recovers lost diamond from engagement ring

NEW YORK - A newlywed couple from Queens had a rocky start to their pandemic-delayed honeymoon after losing the diamond from their engagement ring. "My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation," Amir Khan Durrani wrote in an email to TSA at JFK Airport.
Las Vegas, NVConnecticut Post

Couples flock to Las Vegas to tie the knot as pandemic wanes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After 30 years of marriage, Don and Cindy Couse made the cross-country trip from New York to renew their wedding vows at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on June 21. Friends and family back home watched and cheered through Zoom during the 2:30 p.m. ceremony. This year...
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Local jewelry stores see surge engagement ring sales following quarantine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Local jewelers say ring sales are on the rise, as more couples look to tie the knot following the easing back of Covid restrictions. “There’s definitely been an increase in interest, sort of over the pace that we knew in prior years.,” said Mark Clodius, co-owner of Clodius and Company Jewelers.
Relationship Advicetrendynews9.com

Express Your Beloved by Gifting Her with Vintage Engagement Ring

Gifting your lady love with an engagement ring is one of the best ways to express your sincere and deep love for your beloved. On the day of engagement, gifting your beloved with vintage engagement rings reflects your true love and commitment for her and no other love gift could be more romantic and special than them. They stand for dreams, hopes, and happiness the future hold for the two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy