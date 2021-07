OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Hospital Association reports COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are exploding across Alabama due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Twenty-two children in Alabama are now hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one infant at East Alabama Medical Center who was admitted to be monitored for a fever associated with the virus. The baby’s family reports they were released to go home late Wednesday afternoon. The surge comes as Alabama’s vaccination rate remains stagnant at 33-percent, the lowest in the country.