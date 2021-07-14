Cancel
Public Health

GP staff receive abuse every day over Covid vaccine reminders

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
Passing the anti Government protest organised by teh Peoples Assembly an Anti lockdown and anti vaccine passports protest in Whitehall as the government considers delaying the next covid easing., Westminster, London, UK - 26 Jun 2021<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock (12170615c) Anti lockdown and anti vaccine passports protest in Whitehall as the government considers delaying the next covid easing. Led by Stand Up X, they claim the vaccines are untested and the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax and that lockdown is an infringement of their civil liberties. They also claim 5g is to blame, Bill Gates is behind it all, that the children need to be protected and that teh Media is the real virus, amongst many other conspiracy theories. Passing the anti Government protest organised by teh Peoples Assembly an Anti lockdown and anti vaccine passports protest in Whitehall as the government considers delaying the next covid easing., Westminster, London, UK - 26 Jun 2021 Photograph: Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

GPs and their staff are receiving abuse and threats every day from patients whom they contact to remind them to have a Covid vaccine, family doctors’ leaders in London have revealed.

“Abuse of our healthcare staff is now a daily occurrence and growing in frequency,” said Dr Michelle Drage, the chief executive of Londonwide Local Medical Committees.

“London practice staff are already receiving profanity-filled letters and text messages in response to vaccination reminders, and those making calls are getting abuse and threatened with being reported to regulators, and even with violence, all just for doing as instructed by the NHS,” added Drage.

The people concerned have reacted angrily after being invited by letter, text message or phone call to book an appointment to have a vaccine. Most are unvaccinated and many are younger adults who have recently become eligible.

While many of those abusing GPs, nurses and administrative staff appear to be committed anti-vaxxers, “even those who are merely hesitant about vaccinations have been known to become abusive after repeated contacts”, said Drage.

In one recent incident, surgery staff called police after a man – who was not wearing a mask – went past the unstaffed reception desk and into the back office and confronted staff. One of two GPs who defused the incident said: “[He was] shouting and pushing his phone and a letter we had sent into the face of a receptionist and repeatedly demanding she read it aloud. He was upset that we had sent him another invite for vaccination after he had specifically asked us not to.

Related: GPs recording low numbers of long Covid compared with survey estimates

“I came out to reception on hearing the commotion, along with another clinical colleague. The man was aggressive enough that we called 999 – shouting, swearing, getting very close and ‘squaring up’ to us, despite my attempts to acknowledge our error and apologise, and offer to discuss.”

When a south London GP practice recently texted patients under 30 to remind them to get a first dose, responses included “leave me ALONE!!”, “Fuck off”, “U really trying to kill me” and “Why would I come for an untested, experimental, killer vaccination …?”

Another practice told Londonwide LMCs, which represents GPs in 27 of the city’s 32 boroughs, that a third of the responses it received to a similar invitation were abusive. At another surgery, staff received a letter, addressed to each member personally, claiming they had committed “war crimes” because they were taking part in the vaccination programme.

Prof Martin Marshall, the chair of the Royal College of GPs, criticised those behind the abuse. “Not only is it totally unacceptable for anyone working on the vaccine programme to face abuse simply for trying their best to help people, but the underlying anti-vaccination rhetoric is misleading and dangerous given the vaccine is our best protection against Covid-19 and best route to a more normal way of life,” he said.

“Vaccines only work if people have them and patients should be assured that the Covid vaccines we are using in the UK are both safe and effective, with significant clinical evidence to back this up,” he added.

Police had to be called last Saturday when a vaccination bus, inoculating people in Hove, Sussex, had to close after it was targeted by anti-vaxxers , including Piers Corbyn, who had staged an anti-lockdown protest in Brighton.

“They shouted abuse and comments about the vaccine and threw some objects at the bus. Police were called, came and moved them on,” an NHS source said.

Brighton and Hove NHS clinical commissioning group decided not to operate the service as planned the next day “to ensure everyone is able to receive their vaccine safely and without pressure being put upon them”.

One volunteer on the bus told the Brighton Argus : “They were only successful in abusing and trying to intimidate the NHS staff and volunteers on the bus. We had finished vaccinating just under 200 people. The police ultimately had to escort us off the bus.”

The Guardian

The Guardian

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

#War Crimes#Covid#Vaccinations#Volunteers#Uk#Peoples Assembly#The Royal College Of Gps#Brighton#Hove Nhs
Health
Country
U.K.
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
WorldBBC

NI nursing staff 'reconsidering jobs over verbal and physical abuse'

An emergency department (ED) nurse in Northern Ireland has said staff are reconsidering their jobs due to the verbal and physical abuse they encounter. Stephen McKenna said he no longer feels safe at work because of the number of attacks on staff. He has been working in an ED for...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Premier League Players and Staff will Require Covid Vaccination

With vaccination rates in the United Kingdom standing just shy of 55% of the population fully vaccinated and 70% having received at least one shot, the government has begun to take steps towards making full vaccination a necessity for those who wish to engage fully with their larger communities. To...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Nurses consider action over ‘appalling’ 3% NHS pay rise

The main nursing union is to consult members on possible action, after the government announced a 3 per cent NHS pay rise which the Royal College of Nursing said amounts to a cut after inflation is taken into account.The Department of Health said the rise will be worth an additional £1,000 a year to the average nurse in England, while many porters and cleaners will receive around £540.Backdated to April, it amounts to a significant improvement on the government’s initial offer of just 1 per cent for NHS staff after a year in which they have been under intense...
Bethlehem, PAlehigh.edu

7.13.21: Reminder: COVID Vaccination Status Survey/Vaccination Clinic

On Friday, July 2, we shared a survey from the Bethlehem Health Bureau (BHB) regarding our campus COVID vaccination status. Thank you to the many faculty and staff who have already completed the survey, which will allow us to better understand the overall vaccination rate of our campus community, plan for the fall semester and modify our plans as needed.

