The UK must “act now” and lead the way if the world is to “avert a catastrophic climate crisis”, Sadiq Khan has warned.In advance of Cop26, the global climate summit to be held in Glasgow in 100 days time, the London mayor said that the “time for excuses and inaction is over” and that the UK must show “urgency and leadership”.“Cop26 is a huge moment for the UK to exercise real influence on the world stage and to use its soft power and diplomatic clout to secure a landmark global agreement,” he said.“But more importantly, the fate of our...