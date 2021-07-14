Editorial: Texans are the losers in brinkmanship over voting rights
There are no winners here — not the House Democrats who felt it necessary to leave their homes and families and other obligations to flee to the nation's capital, not the Texas Republicans sending law enforcement to round up their colleagues, not the governor who already vetoed the funding for the entire legislative branch, not the taxpayers paying up to $1 million for a special session that is now gridlocked, and certainly not the Texans whose precious voting rights are up for debate instead of protected without question.www.statesman.com
