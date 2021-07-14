Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Editorial: Texans are the losers in brinkmanship over voting rights

By Subscribe
Austin American-Statesman
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no winners here — not the House Democrats who felt it necessary to leave their homes and families and other obligations to flee to the nation's capital, not the Texas Republicans sending law enforcement to round up their colleagues, not the governor who already vetoed the funding for the entire legislative branch, not the taxpayers paying up to $1 million for a special session that is now gridlocked, and certainly not the Texans whose precious voting rights are up for debate instead of protected without question.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Voting Rights#Democrats#Republicans#House#Senate#Americans#Legislative#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. Politicstexassignal.com

Democrats walked out. Now, Republicans are proving them right.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Democrats held a virtual press conference to reaffirm their commitment to combating voter suppression. The legislators’ defiance could even be felt, a surprising development considering the significant challenges they’ve faced since arriving in the nation’s capital last week. To call the lawmakers’ time in D.C. up-and-down...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republican gives away the game with 'forensic audit' gambit

There's no shortage of problems surrounding Arizona Republicans' utterly ridiculous "audit" of the 2020 presidential election, but among them is the realization that Trumpified Republicans would inevitably want to export this absurd scheme elsewhere. As Charlie Sykes put it last month, "We can roll our eyes and treat the Arizona...
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Enough Texas House Democrats remain in D.C. to stall Republican-backed voting bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Enough Texas House Democrats are still in Washington, D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House, stalling any legislation from moving forward this special session. They’re specifically fighting the Republican-backed elections bill, which the GOP calls election integrity, but Democrats call voter suppression. Democrats are hoping to...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
ElectionsPark Rapids Enterprise

COMMENTS ON CONGRESS: The fight over voting rights

Call me naive, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. Sure, I know that plenty of people like to flip the classic Clausewitz quote and say that politics is war by other means. All’s fair, etc., they insist. But the...
Politicsexpressnews.com

Commentary: Dark history hovers over today's efforts for voting rights

July 1964. Mississippi. Fifty-seven years ago. The waiting was underway. I was only 13, but I remember it well. Three civil rights workers — 24-year-old Michael Schwerner, 20-year-old Andrew Goodman, both white, and 21-year-old James Chaney, an African American, had disappeared June 21 outside Philadelphia, Miss. Searchers combed farm ponds, bayous, rivers and forests, but just about everyone knew they would not be found alive.
ElectionsBrunswick News

Reader disagrees with voting law editorial

What are you talking about misguided? There was no fraud proven in all cases brought in, what was it, sixty cases? And to decency and intelligence to protect the integrity of elections, your former leader is the epitome of all good intentions with constant claims of fraud? This is OK with you?
Electionsthewestsidegazette.com

Voting Rights and Wrongs

Almost all of the so-called American Negro leaders are suddenly talking about the importance of voting and the need to stop voter suppression. Voting is certainly important but you can’t stop voter suppression, voter fraud and inappropriate and racially motivated changes in voting laws by rubber stamping the voting policies of Democrats or Republicans.
Electionstucson.com

Letter: Voting Rights

The Democratic Party always seems to overthink solutions to Republican nonsense, voting rights is a case in point. This issue has a simple solution, and is enshrined in our American culture, NCAA College Football. The SEC has been the most dominant college football conference for years, think Alabama, Georgia, or LSU. Each of these teams' rosters contain elite African American players, who provide entertainment to fans, fill stadiums to capacity, and generate millions of dollars to their state’s economy. Despite this, these football players' elected representatives, don’t want them or their families to vote! So, it is up to them to leave home and play in a state that loves football, and liberty. Think California, Maryland, Washington, or New York. It would only take one coordinated SEC walkout by African American players chanting “If I can’t vote here, I won't play here” to put a swift end to this Republican nonsense.
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Voting rights are worth a fight

I read with interest the July 15 letter “GOP will pay for racism,” in which the writer first recognized that it previously required federal help/laws to overcome systemic racism in the form of Jim Crow laws but that he believes recently proposed voter suppression laws in Republican-controlled states like Texas and Georgia will not work and the GOP will pay for their devious anti-democratic actions.
Electionscrowrivermedia.com

COLUMN: The fight over voting rights

Call me naïve, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. Sure, I know that plenty of people like to flip the classic Clausewitz quote and say that politics is war by other means. All’s fair, etc., they insist. But the...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Editorial: On Texas voting rules, the fear is the point

Make a mistake at the polls and you could go to jail. For all of the attention on Texas Republicans’ efforts to limit late-night voting or voting by mail, the GOP’s assault on voting rights is also a campaign of fear. The voting restriction bills proposed in the Legislature this year define new crimes and enhanced penalties for voting mishaps that could be honest mistakes: a person failing to sign a written oath when helping someone else vote by mail, or a voter impeding the view of a partisan poll-watcher, or an elections official who provides a vote-by-mail application to someone who didn’t request it. All are crimes under House Bill 3, a bill so rife with problems that House Democrats busted quorum and fled the state this week to try to stop it.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

National Voting rights bills

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about voting rights and election guidelines on a national level.
ElectionsOmaha.com

Editorial: Here, the people rule, and their right to vote must be safeguarded

Advocates for voter ID are organizing a Nebraska ballot petition drive for 2022. Those activists first must make a convincing case that alleged fraud is of a magnitude that warrants such action. But they have a second obligation, one they mustn’t ignore: Any proposal they put forward must contain strong protections to ensure that all voters will have full opportunity to cast a ballot.
Public HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Dismantling the right to vote but enshrining the right to infect

In the United States in the year 2021, you, as an American citizen, do not necessarily have the right to vote. You do not necessarily have the right to teach or to learn about matters of race, gender or anything else state lawmakers consider “divisive concepts.”. But you do have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy