Mixed Vaccination-Status Families, What's Next For Effort To Reopen Two Central Wisconsin Paper Mills
Many vaccinated Wisconsinites have started dining out at restaurants and attending larger gatherings again. But for those with young kids who still can't get vaccinated, understanding what you can and can't do can be complicated. We talk to an epidemiologist about how to navigate those choices. Then, we discuss a measure Gov. Evers vetoed last week that would have funded an effort to reopen two shuttered paper mills in central Wisconsin.www.wpr.org
Comments / 0