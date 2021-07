China is the newest entrant in the race to create a hypersonic jet that can ferry passengers and cargo to any part of the world. According to a new report, the engineers involved in the country’s space program are currently also working on a hypersonic aircraft that could be ferrying more than 10,000 passengers to space every year by 2050. The initial design renderings of the aircraft were published by the bimonthly Chinese journal Physics of Gases. Measuring in at 45 meters in length, the Chinese hypersonic jet would be nearly a third longer than a 737-700. The aircraft has a delta-wing design and has a strong resemblance with the iconic Concorde supersonic jet.