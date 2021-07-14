Cancel
Congress & Courts

House Republicans Shatter Fundraising Record With $45M Haul

By Jamie Ross
House Republicans raised $45.4 million over the past three months, breaking the party’s record for the highest quarterly amount raised in a non-election year and outdoing Democratic rivals by far. The Associated Press reports the House GOP raised a staggering $20 million in June alone—its biggest ever monthly total in an off-year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $36 million in the second quarter, leaving the National Republican Congressional Committee with a big cash-on-hand advantage ahead of its quest to take back control of the House in 2022. Meanwhile, according to Politico, Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have seen huge boosts in their fundraising in the wake of their very public spats with Donald Trump. Cheney has reportedly already beaten the $3 million she raised in the entire 2020 cycle.

