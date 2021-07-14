Ohio Congressional hopeful Jeff LaRe’s roots run deep in Householder scandal

Ohio State News

One of the dozen people seeking to fill the vacant Ohio 15th Congressional seat has deep ties to what law enforcement has labeled the biggest corruption scandal in the state’s history.

Ohio State Representative Jeff LaRe, a Republican from Violet Township in Fairfield County, is just one of the many people seeking to fill the seat in a special election later this year. The position was left vacant by former Congressman Steve Stivers when he announced earlier in April he was leaving the federal government to take a job at Ohio’s Chamber of Commerce. Stivers has endorsed LaRe in the crowded Republican primary to succeed him.

LaRe, 45, is a former police officer who was appointed to an Ohio House seat in 2019. He hails from Northwest Fairfield County where he worked for a security company. Despite the credentials that paint him as a straight-shooter and someone who doesn’t mess with criminals, LaRe, himself, has aligned his political career with Ohio’s most notorious corrupt players.

Background on HB6 scandal

There is a lot of money and power involved in Ohio’s largest corruption investigation. A nuclear plant owner in northern Ohio wanted a $1 billion bailout, and a Republican lawmaker hoping to return to power needed money. Investigators allege a $61 million bribery scheme resulted in the election of Perry County Representative Larry Householder as Ohio’s House Speaker, the passage of a nuclear plant subsidy law known as House Bill 6, and the defense of the law against an initiative to block it. Householder and four allies were arrested on racketeering charges in July 2020, with each now facing up to 20 years in prison.

Continue Reading