Maine State

State investigation of Lewiston crematorium finds business let bodies rot; license suspended indefinitely

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 10 days ago
A cremation business in Lewiston is shut down after the state of Maine suspended its license indefinitely.

The state began investigating Affordable Cremation Solution LLC and its owner, Kenneth Kincer, back in April after customers filed complaints, saying they couldn't get their loved ones' ashes back.

Investigators found 11 bodies left un-refrigerated and decomposing at the business.

Kincer's license was then suspended. That suspension was extended Tuesday, July 13.

The suspension will remain in place until a public hearing will hear testimony from customers and Kincer.

