Idemia touchless biometrics integrated by Bosch for secure access control

By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdemia has entered into a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies to add a biometric layer to the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS) with its terminals. Idemia cites a forecast from market analyst firm Omdia that the biometric access control market will reach $1 billion in 2021 and grow to $1.4 billion by 2024. It also says that a growing number of companies understand that traditional ID badges do not provide sufficient security, as they can be cloned or stolen.

