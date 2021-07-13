Idemia touchless biometrics integrated by Bosch for secure access control
Idemia has entered into a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies to add a biometric layer to the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS) with its terminals. Idemia cites a forecast from market analyst firm Omdia that the biometric access control market will reach $1 billion in 2021 and grow to $1.4 billion by 2024. It also says that a growing number of companies understand that traditional ID badges do not provide sufficient security, as they can be cloned or stolen.www.biometricupdate.com
Comments / 0