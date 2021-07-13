Inhaled COVID Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Trials

Breathing in protection: Scientists say an experimental inhaled COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal tests. "The currently available vaccines against COVID-19 are very successful, but the majority of the world's population is still unvaccinated and there is a critical need for more vaccines that are easy to use and effective at stopping disease and transmission," said study co-leader Dr. Paul McCray. He's professor of pediatrics-pulmonary medicine, microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City.