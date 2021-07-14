Melcher-Dallas Baseball Finishes With Most Wins Under Pat Ferguson

Melcher-Dallas’ baseball squad had their season come to end against North Mahaska Saturday, but it wasn’t without a new milestone that was set. The Saints finished with 15 wins, the most under Coach Pat Ferguson during his time at Melcher-Dallas. The wins included a five-game winning streak in the Bluegrass Conference and an 11-7 conference record. Three of the wins saw the Saints put up more than 20 runs, including 27 against Seymour June 10 and 24 against Moulton-Udell June 12. Melcher-Dallas swept Seymour, Moulton-Udell, Murray, and Mormon Trail. The victories that put Melcher-Dallas at 15 were completed with a doubleheader sweep of Colo-Nesco.