Going into her junior year for the Wartburg Women’s Soccer program, former Knoxville Standout Kelsey Ryan is looking forward to getting back to a more normal way of life on campus and in the sport she loves most. Ryan and the Knights were forced to play this past spring due to having their fall season moved due to the pandemic. She tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it took everybody to make it through the spring season and be ready for a normal fall campaign this year.