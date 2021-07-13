Sacha Baron Cohen sues company over 'Borat' billboard

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly suing a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary for using Cohen’s trademark catchphrase on a billboard to describe its products.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly suing a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary for using Baron Cohen’s trademark catchphrase on a billboard to describe its products.

Baron Cohen is suing Solar Therapeutics for implying the actor is associated with its product by featuring the phrase "It’s Nice" and the "Borat" character’s image on the advertisement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"By use of the billboard, the Defendants falsely have conveyed to the public that Mr. Baron Cohen has endorsed their products and is affiliated with their business," attorney David Condon wrote in the complaint.

"To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money," the suit continued.

Solar Therapeutics did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

The suit claims the company used the Borat character’s likeness "without permission of any kind" and "misappropriated" the actor's caricature to increase its sales. Baron Cohen is seeking $9 million in damages. The actor’s legal team sent the company a cease-and-desist order and although the company removed the billboard, they failed to compensate Baron Cohen.

Baron Cohen’s legal team said in the lawsuit that he is protective of his image and has carefully cultivated his own brand. Further his religious values, and the fact that the use of cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, have influenced Baron Cohen’s views of the substance.

"The fact is the defendants knowingly used Mr. Baron Cohen’s image and likeness and the copyright-protected Borat character without permission," the lawsuit said. "They now must pay the reasonably established value of that use, which would have been paid by a willing buyer, as determined by expert testimony and other evidence."

