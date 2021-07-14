Heat index between 95-99 degrees Wednesday. Here's the forecast

The heatwave continues into Saturday. High temperatures remain 90 degrees or higher all week. The heat index temperatures will remain around 95 and 100 degrees.



We can expect some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Check out the timing below.

Quick Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms. High: 91.

Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy. Low: 76.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, a stray afternoon storm. High: 93.

RELATED: The heat index tells you how dangerous heat can be. Here's how

Forecast Discussion:

Highs in the 90s with heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees will continue all week. Isolated strong storms are possible each afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could be heavy to severe.

Wednesday will not be quite as hot as Tuesday, but still no bargain. Heat indices will climb into the mid and upper 90s. We have a higher chance of storms Wednesday, especially after 2 p.m. A few thunderstorms may produce damaging winds. Critical timing for storms will be through 9 p.m. The heat index climbs to 100 degrees Thursday.

Detailed Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, afternoon thunderstorms. Some may be strong. Highs: 89-92. Winds: SW 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Storms clear in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-76. Winds: SW 5-10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot, a stray afternoon storm. Highs: 91-94. SW 5 - 10.

Extended Forecast:

A heatwave continues through the start of the weekend. Storms become more numerous Saturday and Sunday. High temps hold in the 80s by Sunday.

.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 92-95.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered strong storms. Highs: 90-94.

Sunday: Partly sunny and not as hot with more storms. Highs: 84-89.

Monday: Isolated thunderstorms. Highs: 80s.

RELATED: Those really were tornadoes in Arlington, on the National Mall and on H Street

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .