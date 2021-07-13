Mentoring program welcomes new faculty

Having served more than 750 new faculty members in 30 years, UND’s Alice T. Clark Mentoring Program fosters collaboration, friendships, faculty retention. Although Amanda Haage, assistant professor in biomedical sciences, arrived at the University of North Dakota from Vancouver, Canada, in May 2019, it wasn’t until September that she began to get her bearings around campus and the Grand Forks community. For that, she credits the Alice T. Clark Scholars Mentoring Program, which introduces new faculty to the University, its people, places and resources.