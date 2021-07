LISBON – As she has done quarterly for many years, County Treasurer Linda Bolon gave a report on investments to Columbiana County Commissioners on Wednesday. It was Bolon’s last scheduled meeting of the Investments Advisory Council, which meets at least every three months and comprised of Bolon, Clerk of Courts Tony Dattilio and the three commissioners. The group goes over the bank reconciliation, exactly where the county’s money is being invested and how the money is doing.