Ohio State

Ohio launches College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program

Beacon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio has launched a new pilot program that will equip aspiring peace officers with the critical skills necessary for a successful career in law enforcement. The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment’s new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is an entry-level leadership development program that will operate in partnership between law enforcement agencies and institutions of higher education in Ohio. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help develop students’ leadership skills and prepare them for a law enforcement career.

