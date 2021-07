Update: This article has been updated to reflect longer hours at the Jungle Jim's International Market Eastgate. Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are part of the worldwide effort to better understand COVID-19 and how it has impacted communities. For nearly seven months now, they've relied on volunteers to provide information about how they've experienced the pandemic. But the window to help with the nationwide Community Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 Study, called COMPASS, is closing.