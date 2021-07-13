Cancel
Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed at Cannes

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith has had tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash stolen from her hotel room in Cannes, France, according the reports. The 34-year-old was in town for the Cannes Film Festival, and was at breakfast on Friday when thieves broke into her hotel room and stole several items, including her mother’s wedding ring.

CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Why He and Jodie Turner-Smith Opted for a Home Birth

Joshua Jackson is opening up about the reason he and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, opted for an at-home delivery for their now one-year-old daughter. Jackson, who welcomed his first baby, Janie, with Smith last April, shared in an interview with Esquire that the two reached their decision of an at-home birth because it would best guarantee Smith's safety, support, and comfort throughout the process. For those undergoing labor amid the pandemic, he explained, many, including his wife, would be required to give birth alone to minimize COVID-19 transmission rates. The thought of leaving his wife alone as a Black woman under the mercy of the American health care system, all the while in a particularly vulnerable state, brought on a slew of anxieties for the actor. "The American medical system has a horrendous track record with Black women," he noted.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Says Marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith Has Changed Him in "Every Single Possible Way"

Joshua Jackson is reportedly a very happy family man thanks to his marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith. Ahead of the release of his new show, Dr. Death, the Canadian actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published yesterday about his time on the project, as well as juggling family life with his wife. Among his warm sentiments surrounding his nearly two-year partnership with the actress, he shared that taking on the new roles of father and husband has changed his life for the better in "every single possible way."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Shirt With Husband Joshua Jackson's Face On It

Jodie Turner-Smith is all about supporting her husband, Joshua Jackson. On Thursday, the 34-year-old British actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story wearing a T-shirt with Jackson's face on it from when he played Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek. Turner-Smith gave a shoutout to 43-year-old Jackson's new...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Joshua Jackson Reveals The Unexpected Story Behind His Engagement To Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson recently revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question. While appearing on a July 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor said she proposed in December of 2018, “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'She asked me to marry her': Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith broke tradition by popping the question to him as he gushes over the 'incredibly romantic' moment

Joshua Jackson has revealed his wife Jodie Turner-Smith broke tradition by asking for his hand in marriage. The Dawson's Creek star, 43, who recently said that being married to Jodie Turner-Smith has changed his life 'in every single possible way', revealed she had asked the questions as opposed to waiting for him to propose.
