Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed at Cannes

Joshua Jackson is opening up about the reason he and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, opted for an at-home delivery for their now one-year-old daughter. Jackson, who welcomed his first baby, Janie, with Smith last April, shared in an interview with Esquire that the two reached their decision of an at-home birth because it would best guarantee Smith's safety, support, and comfort throughout the process. For those undergoing labor amid the pandemic, he explained, many, including his wife, would be required to give birth alone to minimize COVID-19 transmission rates. The thought of leaving his wife alone as a Black woman under the mercy of the American health care system, all the while in a particularly vulnerable state, brought on a slew of anxieties for the actor. "The American medical system has a horrendous track record with Black women," he noted.