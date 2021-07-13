Inside Shonda Rhimes’ New Netflix Deal

You can thank Shonda Rhimes for some of your favorite television shows: Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder — the list goes on. The award-winning producer and screenwriter recently put her Hancock Park mansion on the market for a whopping $25 million, the most expensive single-family house in the neighborhood to date. The nearly 12,000-square-foot house was originally designed by architect Elmer Grey in 1923 and restored by Bill Baldwin in 2014 to bring the façade back to its Italianate roots. Plus, White House designer Michael S. Smith gave the interiors a classic Californian touch that pays homage to the home’s history. Scroll down to tour this grand residence.