Apple is planning to eventually bring Face ID to all of its Macs, iPhones, and iPads, according to a new report from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. I think implementing Face ID in all of its major devices is the company’s ultimate goal. If it were possible, Apple would have already nixed Touch ID. But it has had to stick around for a couple of reasons. On the iPhone SE and non-Pro iPads, it’s a cheaper alternative that lets Apple cut costs while still offering security. On Mac laptops, the screens are too thin to implement the necessary depth sensor.