Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies. China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8%...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

