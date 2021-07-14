Delta variant spreading in Ohio: Health officials to give COVID-19 update today

Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on July 9, 2021.

There has been a lot of conversation about the highly contagious delta variant and its impact on the world as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Today, Ohio health officials will give an update during a 10 a.m. press conference today on how the delta variant is making an impact here in our state. The press conference includes Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD. He will be joined by Andrew Thomas, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

We plan to stream the press conference live inside this story, so be sure to check back so you can watch live.

RELATED: Symptoms for the delta variant are different from 'classic' COVID-19 symptoms. Here's what you need to know

RELATED: Ohio to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

Last week, the Cleveland Clinic told 3News that COVID-19 cases involving the delta variant in Ohio were up to one in five. They also noted how the CDC “has also reported new data in that 30 percent of reported cases in the USA in mid-June were delta.”

Currently, 45.15 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated as of the latest data reported by the state on July 13.

It has also been reported that the COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against the delta variant , which the CDC says spreads more easily and quickly , “which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.”

MORE HEADLINES:

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter