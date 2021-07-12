Pittsfield Family Reunited with Missing Cat After Two Months
One local family experienced a modern-day miracle when their missing cat, Cocoa, was found almost two months after he went missing. The Gattasso family of Pittsfield was devasted when their family cat Cocoa went missing at the end of May, especially their four-year-old Carter. At only 1 year of age, Cocoa was strictly an indoor cat but like so many frisky felines he was determined to get outside ever since he was a kitten.wsbs.com
