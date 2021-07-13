Should you buy the pullback in bank stocks? This expert thinks so

4 Signs The Broad-Based Recovery Is Gaining Strength. There is a broad-based economic recovery going on around the world today. The question facing the market is whether or not that recovery is gaining strength. The expectations for earnings growth are going to fall sharply at the end of this quarter but there is a factor in play that we will keep the market moving higher. While the pace of earnings growth will slow from high double digits in the second quarter to low double digits in the third quarter that's because of the COVID-comp, not any fundamental change in the economy. The salient point is that earnings growth is going to continue on top of tough comps in the second half of the year and the expectation for that growth is growing across a broad swath of the market.