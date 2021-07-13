Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Should you buy the pullback in bank stocks? This expert thinks so

invezz.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan, Goldman stocks remain under pressure despite strong Q2 results. Stephan Biggar says the recent pullback in bank stocks is a buying opportunity. Anton Schutz expects a strong economy to eventually lead to loan growth. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) officially kicked...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullback#Pipelines#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs#Cnbc#Invezz#Argus Research#Mendon Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

According to Coindesk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon. In March, the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Is Buying These Hot Growth Stocks -- Should You?

MercadoLibre operates the leading online marketplace and digital payments ecosystem in Latin America. UiPath aims to automate enterprise workflows with artificial intelligence and low-code development tools. Several factors have contributed to Cathie Wood's success, but one of the most important is her mindset. Rather than placing short-term price targets on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gillson Capital LP Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,265 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Companies Raising Guidance That You Should Buy

4 Signs The Broad-Based Recovery Is Gaining Strength. There is a broad-based economic recovery going on around the world today. The question facing the market is whether or not that recovery is gaining strength. The expectations for earnings growth are going to fall sharply at the end of this quarter but there is a factor in play that we will keep the market moving higher. While the pace of earnings growth will slow from high double digits in the second quarter to low double digits in the third quarter that's because of the COVID-comp, not any fundamental change in the economy. The salient point is that earnings growth is going to continue on top of tough comps in the second half of the year and the expectation for that growth is growing across a broad swath of the market.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Will Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Go Up and Should You Buy It Now?

Clover Health (CLOV) stock surged to an all-time high of $28.85 in June. Since then, it has pulled back significantly from that peak. The pullback is fueling curiosity about the stock’s future prospects. What is CLOV's stock forecast and should you buy it now?. Article continues below advertisement. CLOV stock...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Cryptocurrencies Are All Falling—Should You Buy the Dip?

Globally, cryptocurrencies' market cap has fallen 7 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has dropped below $30,000, and Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ripple have tumbled. Why is all crypto going down?. Article continues below advertisement. The selloff isn’t specific to cryptocurrencies—stocks have also plunged. The Dow Jones fell more...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Small-Cap Stocks List: Which Ones Should You Buy?

Small-cap stocks are always an attractive investment opportunity. They can oftentimes beat the market and offer the potential for long-term growth. They can also be more volatile but can be beneficial to have as part of a balanced investing strategy. Small-cap stocks have also been performing especially well recently as...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Logitech Stock Before Q1 Earnings? 3 Things to Know

Two analysts recently downgraded the stock. Logitech's weak forward guidance severely understates the long-term opportunity. Investors can count on more demand coming over the next few years. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was one of the big winners of 2020. Share prices climbed 106% last year as remote workers purchased webcams, microphones,...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

Boating has been attracting new aficionados during the pandemic, but they'll need to maintain the watercraft they are buying for years to come. This is a good time to get some portfolio exposure to the commercial aviation sector. The market is heavily discounting industrial giant 3M due to its liability...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bank Stocks to Buy on Dips – After the Correction

Bears did win a few battles last week, but the bulls are still in charge. That is the case with bank stocks. They’ve been on sale last few sessions, but that comes from a very high levels. In theory, investors should be looking to catch the falling knives in the sector. In reality, they also have to account for the market as a whole.
StocksForexTV.com

Treasuries Extend Pullback As Stocks Continue To Rebound

Treasuries moved notably lower during trading on Wednesday, extending the pullback seen over the course of the previous session. Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, advanced 7.1 basis points to 1.208 percent.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Kaltura IPO Stock, or Give It a Miss?

Kaltura is set to begin trading on Jul. 21 under the ticker "KLTR". What’s the forecast for Kaltura stock? Should you buy the IPO, or give it a miss?. Kaltura provides on-demand video solutions to thousands of companies and educational institutions around the world. Kaltura delayed its IPO. Kaltura was...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Li Auto Stock Is a Speculative Buy You Should Be Considering Now

Among the Electric Vehicle companies in China, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is the least followed by the bullish investors. LI stock has the highest short interest and lowest market capitalization compared to NIO (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). In June, Li Auto posted 7,713 Li ONE deliveries, up 320.6% year-on-year and...
StocksHerald & Review

Should You Invest When the Stock Market Is Volatile?

Investing in the stock market is a smart way to generate wealth, but it can also be daunting. The market is incredibly volatile at times, which is unnerving when your life savings are on the line. Nobody knows when the market will crash, but it is certain that another downturn...
Stocksinvezz.com

JPMorgan initiates QuantumScape coverage: should you buy or sell QS stock?

JPMorgan Wednesday initiated the coverage of electric vehicles battery manufacturer QuantumScape. JPM analysts issued a neutral rating on QS shares but maintained an upbeat outlook long-term. JPMorgan analysts Wednesday initiated their QuantumScape Corp (BMV:QS) coverage with a neutral rating but maintained an optimistic view in the long term. QuantumScape developed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Spotify Stock Before Earnings Next Week?

Spotify's streaming business continues to grow. It has a lot of new initiatives showing long-term promise. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation. Earnings season is upon us. Over the next few weeks, companies will be releasing updates on how they performed through the second quarter of 2021. One well-known stock, audio music streamer Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), is set to release its Q2 report before the market opens on July 28. Should you buy shares before the Q2 release? Let's dive deeper and find out.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Should You Buy Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Stock on Tuesday?

The market has been down on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) stock recently. SPCE gets a Bearish score from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment is a very short-term indicator that is entirely technical. There is no information about the health of profitability of the underlying company in our sentiment score. As a technical indicator, news about the stock, or company, such as an earnings release or other event, could move the stock counter to the recent trend. Price action is generally the best indicator of sentiment. For a stock to go up, investors must feel good about it. Similarly, a stock that is in a downtrend must be out of favor. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator considers price action and recent trends in volume. Increasing volumes often mean that a trend is strengthening, while decreasing volumes can signal that a reversal could come soon. The options market is another place to get signals about sentiment. Since options allow investors to place bets on the price of a stock, we consider the ratio of calls and puts for stocks where options are available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy