Morgan Stanley cautions investors about Chinese tech stocks facing a regulatory crackdown

invezz.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing regulatory scrutiny in china could hurt investments. China introduces cybersecurity review law requiring tech firms collecting data to undergo review. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has urged investors to be careful with Chinese stocks due to the country’s latest regulatory crackdown round on tech companies. In mid-January, the investment bank had cautioned Chinese internet stocks despite being bullish nine months before. The reason behind the caution was high valuations and credit tightening.

Comments / 0

