Morgan Stanley cautions investors about Chinese tech stocks facing a regulatory crackdown
Increasing regulatory scrutiny in china could hurt investments. China introduces cybersecurity review law requiring tech firms collecting data to undergo review. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has urged investors to be careful with Chinese stocks due to the country’s latest regulatory crackdown round on tech companies. In mid-January, the investment bank had cautioned Chinese internet stocks despite being bullish nine months before. The reason behind the caution was high valuations and credit tightening.invezz.com
Comments / 0