Newton police investigating whether Asian residents targeted in series of home break-ins

NEWTON, Mass. — Newton Police are dealing with five recent home break ins where the intruder got into locked homes by breaking a back door or window.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan told Boston 25 News having someone break into your home is already difficult enough.

“Secondly, there is the issue whether or not Asian American families have been targeted. We don’t know that at this point but it is troubling that there have been five breaks and all of them those involved Asian American families,” Ryan said.

Boston 25 News obtained surveillance video showing the man who police say broke into Scott Chin’s home -- through this back door.

“We had everything locked up and (kind of) of what we thought was secured but again it’s quiet, this neighborhood is quiet and pretty much private so maybe there is more opportunity than we think of,” Chin said.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said all five breaks happened during the day on a weekend, involved forced entry and the same types of items were taken -- jewelry, cash and handbags.

Police also said the suspect may be going around posing as someone who lost their pet.

“In this case there was some indication he was carrying a lost pet type of paperwork and would likely use that as a cover story if someone was to confront him,” Carmichael said.

Boston 25 News spoke with a second victim off-camera and in her surveillance video, which she does not want to show, two people are seen inside her house with their hooded sweatshirts up.

Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told Boston 25 News investigators are believe the five recent cases are connected.

“We are hoping someone will see this individual, recognize him and give us a call,” Apotheker said.

Newton police had two previous rash of home break ins this year in some of the cases people were home at the time.

There were arrested made in some of those cases.

A meeting is scheduled Thursday with many in the Asian community here to help answer their questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group