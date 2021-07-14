Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, MA

Newton police investigating whether Asian residents targeted in series of home break-ins

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFMhO_0awOXm8M00

NEWTON, Mass. — Newton Police are dealing with five recent home break ins where the intruder got into locked homes by breaking a back door or window.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan told Boston 25 News having someone break into your home is already difficult enough.

“Secondly, there is the issue whether or not Asian American families have been targeted. We don’t know that at this point but it is troubling that there have been five breaks and all of them those involved Asian American families,” Ryan said.

Boston 25 News obtained surveillance video showing the man who police say broke into Scott Chin’s home -- through this back door.

“We had everything locked up and (kind of) of what we thought was secured but again it’s quiet, this neighborhood is quiet and pretty much private so maybe there is more opportunity than we think of,” Chin said.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said all five breaks happened during the day on a weekend, involved forced entry and the same types of items were taken -- jewelry, cash and handbags.

Police also said the suspect may be going around posing as someone who lost their pet.

“In this case there was some indication he was carrying a lost pet type of paperwork and would likely use that as a cover story if someone was to confront him,” Carmichael said.

Boston 25 News spoke with a second victim off-camera and in her surveillance video, which she does not want to show, two people are seen inside her house with their hooded sweatshirts up.

Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told Boston 25 News investigators are believe the five recent cases are connected.

“We are hoping someone will see this individual, recognize him and give us a call,” Apotheker said.

Newton police had two previous rash of home break ins this year in some of the cases people were home at the time.

There were arrested made in some of those cases.

A meeting is scheduled Thursday with many in the Asian community here to help answer their questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlesex County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Newton, MA
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Society
Newton, MA
Society
Newton, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Newton Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Place
Asia
News Break
Facebook
Related
Newton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dangerous driver caught on dash cam

NEWTON, Mass. — As a construction crew pulls up to the intersection of Grant and Beacon streets in Newton, a chaotic scene erupted right on camera. On Wednesday, the driver of the red SUV blew through a red light on Beacon. An unmarked police car was at the light. They followed the SUV as it drove erratically toward Newton Center, passing cars and even crossing the double yellow lines and driving into oncoming traffic.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge Police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A 58-year-old Cambridge woman is missing, and police are seeking the public’s help in searching for her. The Cambridge Police Department released Saturday afternoon that Denise Lorusso was reported missing from a Norfolk Street residential program after she left the residence and has not been seen since 11 a.m. on July 21.
Marblehead, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Child seriously injured after falling out of second-floor window in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A 4-year-old child is now in the hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-floor window in Marblehead Friday night. The Marblehead Police Department told Boston 25 officers responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the child fell from a residence in town. After arriving on scene, officers quickly rendered first aid to the child shortly before Marblehead Fire and EMS arrived on scene.
Westwood, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people transported after rollover crash in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Two people have been transported following a major rollover crash that happened on Route 95 in Westwood early Saturday morning. The Westwood Fire Department told Boston 25 at approximately 4:30 a.m. the vehicle landed upside down in a retention pond, which resulted in firefighters entering the water and forcing entry into the vehicle.
Maine StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cocaine disguised as cake seized from car in Maine

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Drug enforcement officers found cocaine disguised as a cake during a vehicle search, officials said on Wednesday. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said police received a tip about a car traveling with drugs on Interstate 295 and officers pulled over the vehicle. A drug-sniffing dog found...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Barney’ the bull eludes capture days after escape from Long Island farm

MASTIC, N.Y. — A sacrificial bull that escaped before a religious rite could be performed on him has roamed a portion of Long Island eluding capture since Tuesday. The 1,500-pound bull, which was nicknamed Barney because he escaped from a farm on Barnes Road, broke through a fence around 8 a.m. before he was supposed to be sacrificed in a religious ceremony, Greater Moriches reported.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pop-up clinic aims to vaccinate residents in Mattapan

BOSTON — A special COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday aimed at getting shots in the arms of residents in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan. “The vaccination rate here in Mattapan is under 40 percent,” said Dr. Christin Price, community programs director for Mass General-Brigham. “Compared to the rest of the state and even other parts of Boston, it is one of the lowest vaccination rates.”
Corcoran, CAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Alcala dead at 77

CORCORAN, Calif. — Rodney James Alcala, the infamous “Dating Game Killer” sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old in 1979, died of natural causes Saturday in a California prison, officials said. He was 77. Alcala died at 1:43 a.m. PDT in a hospital near Corcoran State...

Comments / 0

Community Policy