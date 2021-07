CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Space Jam: A New Legacy, likely better known to old school heads as just Space Jam 2, is … well … it’s not great. I’ll just leave it at that. I watched it with my kids over the weekend, and the general consensus in the Knight household was that it could have been a lot better. Or, as my daughter put it, “I liked the first one more.” Now, that’s not to say that it was a complete bomb in my house. There are actually a few things that my kids really liked about the movie. In fact, they wanted to watch it a second time, and I was the one who was like, “Hey, can we watch something else instead?”