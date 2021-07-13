ADOT to drivers: Be prepared for monsoon weather dangers

The following is an excerpt from a recent article on the Weather West Blog. Continued heat, with record vegetation flammability across interior NorCal. I’ll keep this section brief, as there is much to discuss regarding the upcoming pattern itself. But suffice it to say that the interior of NorCal has continued to bake for most of July, despite the slightly lessened pace of record-breaking high temperatures. Some areas across the NorCal interior are continuing to experience their hottest summer on record to date, and this is in the midst of an extreme to record breaking drought in the same region. As a result, soil and vegetation dryness are now approaching or have already reached record levels–not just for the calendar date, but for any time of year. This has yielded vegetation flammability that is similarly off-the-charts. And that’s reflected by the extraordinary and extreme fire behavior being almost continuously observed on large fires like the Dixie Fire, currently burning in (primarily) Plumas County at the moment, even in the absence of extraordinary ambient fire weather conditions. This record vegetation dryness and drought, especially in northern and central CA, is the context through which the upcoming probable lighting event should be viewed from a fire weather perspective.