Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

ADOT to drivers: Be prepared for monsoon weather dangers

By SanTanValley.com
santanvalley.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith strong monsoon storms forecast in much of Arizona this week, be ready for wet roads, potential flooding and even additional dust storms across parts of the state. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should avoid travel in severe weather conditions if at all possible. Monsoon weather can produce thunderstorms with sudden, heavy rainfall. Keep these tips in mind:

santanvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adot#Monsoon#Emergency Brake#Traffic Accident#Extreme Weather#Adot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Monsoon Weather Outlook July 26th

The past week has been a wet one for most of the region. So far this July, rainfall amounts have been impressive with 5-10 inches in the Dewey-Humboldt and Prescott Valley regions and 2-6 inches in Prescott, Chino Valley, and Williamson Valley regions. The average for July is around 2-3 inches, depending on location.
Eureka, CAmendofever.com

National Weather Service Tempers Predictions of Dry Lightning as Monsoonal Moisture Approaches the North Coast

25-year veteran of the National Weather Service Scott Carroll in Eureka said Friday’s fire weather watch associated with potential thunderstorms over the Emerald Triangle has been diminished as monsoonal moisture dampens the atmosphere. “We’re not expecting more than isolated thunderstorms,” he reassured. He predicted a brief window this afternoon of...
EnvironmentSanta Barbara Edhat

Weather West: Monsoonal Moisture to Bring Widespread Thunderstorms

The following is an excerpt from a recent article on the Weather West Blog. Continued heat, with record vegetation flammability across interior NorCal. I’ll keep this section brief, as there is much to discuss regarding the upcoming pattern itself. But suffice it to say that the interior of NorCal has continued to bake for most of July, despite the slightly lessened pace of record-breaking high temperatures. Some areas across the NorCal interior are continuing to experience their hottest summer on record to date, and this is in the midst of an extreme to record breaking drought in the same region. As a result, soil and vegetation dryness are now approaching or have already reached record levels–not just for the calendar date, but for any time of year. This has yielded vegetation flammability that is similarly off-the-charts. And that’s reflected by the extraordinary and extreme fire behavior being almost continuously observed on large fires like the Dixie Fire, currently burning in (primarily) Plumas County at the moment, even in the absence of extraordinary ambient fire weather conditions. This record vegetation dryness and drought, especially in northern and central CA, is the context through which the upcoming probable lighting event should be viewed from a fire weather perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy