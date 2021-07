When I first heard about TikTok, a video-sharing social media platform which was created in 2016, I did my best to stay away from it considering it was pretty much an amped up version of Vine, another video-sharing app that was popular between 2013 to 2017. The reason why I did my best to stay away from TikTok is because the last thing I needed is to be caught up with yet another social media platform when I already had several other social media accounts that I use, but not as often as people may think.