Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dave Chappelle documentary to be showcased at Kennedy Center | It's A DC Thing

By Diego Mendoza
Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qi1JG_0awOG31300

A new Dave Chappelle documentary that showcases the 2020 American experience will be presented at the Kennedy Center on August 1.

The untitled feature centers around Chappelle's current home in rural Ohio as the town deals with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the community undergoes a cultural evolution following the murder of George Floyd.

"What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor's cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbors, friends and fellow comedians," states the Kennedy Center's synopsis . "Ultimately, Chappelle’s cornfield concerts would serve as a model of courage not just for his community, but for the entire live entertainment industry."

The documentary premiered last month at New York City's Radio City and served as the closing segment of this year's Tribeca Film Festival.  Guests were asked to lock their phones away as to prevent leaks of the film, according to IndieWire , and the Kennedy Center will also require to store phones in designated pouches .

The showing begins at 8 p.m. at the center's Concert Hall and will conclude with a discussion with the documentary's directors and producers including Chappelle himself, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.

Entry prices currently range between $59 and $99, and guests can purchase tickets either online or by calling (202)-467-4600. To keep others safe, the Kennedy Center will require all visitors to use a face covering while indoors.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Radio City#American#The Kennedy Center#Indiewire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth: How He Became One Of The Richest Stand Up Comedians

Dave Chappelle is one of the most famous and respected comedians in the world, but make no mistake: he’s had to bounce back from major failures and controversies to earn his standing in the entertainment world. Having survived the very real threat of being permanently blacklisted from the industry, he’s currently serving laughs in myriad forms. A new podcast, documentary, and multiple Netflix specials are just a few of the projects he debuted over the last year, and all were a welcome respite during the pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVhotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Dave Chappelle Reconnect In Las Vegas

It's been an eventful weekend in Las Vegas, especially with the McGregor-Poirier fight last night. The stars were in attendance and people from all across the country were showing out while others were tuned in to their TVs at home. However, there were a few celebrity spotting during the evening, even before the main event went down.
Yellow Springs, OHSpringfield News Sun

WYSO expanding, moving into old schoolhouse owned by Dave Chappelle

WYSO plans to renovate and move into an old school building owned by Iron Table Holdings, the real estate company owned by comedian Dave Chappelle. WYSO said in a news release that the Yellow Springs Planning Commission approved the plan this week. Construction will be managed by Iron Table Holdings, which will own the building.
Entertainmentbizjournals

Historic former schoolhouse owned by Dave Chappelle to become WYSO's new home

A nearly 150-year-old building in Yellow Springs owned by comedian Dave Chappelle will soon become a new home for an independent, community-owned radio station. WYSO 91.3 FM plans to relocate its operations to the historic Union School House at 314 Dayton St. The building will be renovated and expanded to provide a larger space for the radio station, which has more than tripled its reporting staff in the last 18 months.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Motown's Berry Gordy named as Kennedy Center Honor recipient for 2021

Motown founder Berry Gordy has been named a Kennedy Center honoree, one of five figures to be celebrated in December for exceptional achievement in arts and culture. The 2021 class — the Washington, D.C., institution's 44th — includes opera singer Justino Diaz, "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, singer-actress Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who spent formative years in Detroit in the mid-1960s.
Celebritiesboisestatepublicradio.org

Bette Midler And Joni Mitchell Are Among The Newest Kennedy Center Honorees

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced its 44th lifetime achievement award winners. They are: Motown founder Berry Gordy, opera star Justino Díaz, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, entertainer Bette Midler and television impresario Lorne Michaels, who created Saturday Night Live. Modeled after European distinctions such as France's...
Mountain, WVHerald-Dispatch

Mountain Stage to play Kennedy Center in October

CHARLESTON — Mountain Stage will be taking its show on the road to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24. The performance was announced as part of the Kennedy’s Center upcoming 50th anniversary 2021-22 season. Other acts set to perform during the season include comedians John Oliver and Patton Oswalt and musical acts The Roots and Christian McBride.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels among Kennedy Center honorees

I’ve been super-cognizant of the wave of interest in Joni Mitchell since her 2015 brain aneurysm. Too many music lovers took her for granted before that, because, you know, it always seems to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone to the hospital emergency room. Now, more listeners are aware of the genius of her work, on “Blue,” which recently got a lot of praise in celebration of its 50th anniversary, and on her other 1970s albums.
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

'Mr. Soul!' Documentary Chronicles History of 'Black Tonight Show'

Mr. Soul!, the award-winning documentary about the public television variety show Soul!, is coming to HBO Max August 1st, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the film that captures just how influential and ahead of its time Soul! was. Produced and directed by Melissa Haizlip, the documentary...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Dave Chappelle’s piano performance delights Delilah

The pianist who looked like Dave Chappelle at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, was. We had heard of Chappelle’s appearances at the supper club’s namesake in L.A. He also performed, with no advance billing, after his sold-out show at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday. Fellow headlining comic, podcast king and UFC announcer Joe Rogan and rap superstar/frequent XS Nightclub headliner Drake also appeared onstage. Just to watch, as I understand.
Celebritiesncadvertiser.com

Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center has announced a new class of inductees. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, entertainer Bette Midler, and bass baritone Justino Díaz will be honored at this year’s ceremony. The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors will return to its usual time...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Forbes

Live Events Are Back In Las Vegas. Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, Dave Chappelle, Justin Beiber And UFC 264 All Sell Out On The Same July Weekend.

Last weekend, Friday July 9th and Saturday 10th 2021 marked the full tilt resumption of ticketed entertainment in Las Vegas. High demand events were everywhere, but tickets were gone. I was in town for the World Ticket Conference, where ticket markets, suppliers, and vendors were all stunned to see the degree to which demand had reappeared after a Covid-19 shutdown which had lasted nearly sixteen months.
Entertainmentoperawire.com

Justino Diaz Among The Kennedy Center’s 44th Class of Honorees

The Kennedy Center has announced its 44th class of honorees, which will include one notable opera star. Among the honorees will be bass-baritone Justino Diaz, who famously performed on the very first performance at the new Metropolitan Opera House in Lincoln Center, taking on the title role in Barber’s “Antony and Cleopatra” alongside Leontyne Price.
EntertainmentPosted by
CBS New York

Honorees Announced For 44th Kennedy Center Lifetime Artistic Achievement Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the five honorees Thursday for its annual lifetime artistic achievements. The recipients are operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. This year’s awards are scheduled for December 5. CBS2 will broadcast a two-hour primetime special on a date still to be determined.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

That ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Prince Joke in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Space Jam: A New Legacy gives a quick nod to a classic Chappelle’s Show sketch that Prince fans are going to love. In the Warner Bros. sequel that premiered on HBO Max and in theaters on Friday, there is a moment when the Looney Tunes are practicing for the first time under LeBron James’ guidance. Needless to say, a scrimmage quickly descends into silly madness with Granny destroying the basketball hoop with a monster dunk.
Performing Artsallaboutjazz.com

Top Ten Kennedy Center Musical Moments

It's a good bet that most of us have heard people say they don't like jazz, or even worse, drop the H-bomb: "I hate jazz." If you choose to engage them, the key is to tread lightly and tailor an approach that considers their tastes and sensibilities. This So You Don't Like Jazz column explores ways to do just that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy