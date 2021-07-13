Cancel
Evansville, IN

It’s Official – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Will Return in October

By Ryan O'Bryan
 12 days ago
I can almost taste the pronto pups and deep-fried Oreos already. The West Side Nut Club announced today through a press release provided to local media the 2021 Fall Festival on Franklin Street absolutely, positively, will happen. You may be thinking, "I thought they already announced this a few months ago?" I know I was. I reached out to the Club's Publicity Chairman, Ryan Beck, by e-mail to get some clarification. Ryan told me the Club had been planning all year to hold the festival, but today's statement makes it officially official.

