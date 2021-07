HUDSON — The town has reached a settlement with the three companies deemed responsible for causing elevated levels of a contaminant in the town’s drinking water last year. The state Department of Environmental Protection last year attributed high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the town’s drinking water supply to Precision Coating Co. Inc., Boyd Coating Research Co. Inc. and Dylan, LLC. The contaminant was introduced into the town’s water system through the groundwater via the companies’ septic system and the air through the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.