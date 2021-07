Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has launched update 1.23 (and hotfix 1.24), so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this update. This is a rather unique update for two reasons. First of all, as you likely noticed, this includes both Update 1.23 and Hotfix 1.24, with the latter being specifically for the PlayStation 5 version. Secondly, this update brings some vastly improved framerates and quality for the PlayStation 5 version of the game. This should help drastically for those with next-gen consoles, as 60 FPS is a game-changer. Without further adieu, here’s everything that’s been changed with Warhammer: Vermintide 2 update 1.23/hotfix 1.24!